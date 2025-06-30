Greenwood Drones founder Harvey Greenwood wins gold at SME Awards

Harvey Greenwood, 22-year-old founder of Greenwood Drones, has been recognised as Young Business Person of the Year at the Bedfordshire SME Awards 2025. The award marks a major milestone for Harvey, celebrating not only the rapid growth of his business in just two years, but also his personal journey and commitment to innovation, community, and youth empowerment.

Greenwood Drones has quickly established itself as a leading name in drone media and technology, working with national clients such as Arsenal FC Youth Academy, AG Barr and AE Com.

Locally, the business played a key role in the development of Luton Town FC’s new stadium, providing aerial imagery that helped create 3D renders for promotional materials and planning visuals. The company also collaborates with regional firms such as Shellmar, Frosts Landscapes, and The Forest of Marston Vale.

The awards evening was a celebration of business excellence across Bedfordshire, and Harvey’s recognition stood out as a celebration of dedication, innovation, and resilience. Receiving the award in the presence of family, friends and peers from across the business community was a proud moment that highlighted his journey from student to successful entrepreneur.

Despite facing challenges from a young age—including difficulties with reading and writing, and being diagnosed with OCD and anxiety during his GCSEs—Harvey pursued his passion for media, creativity and aviation.

After completing 9 GCSEs and 3 A-Levels, he decided not to follow the traditional university route and instead launched Greenwood Drones. He built the business from the ground up, navigating the steep learning curve of entrepreneurship, including managing operations, securing clients, and establishing credibility—often as the youngest person in the room.

While age could have been a barrier in some circles, Bedfordshire’s business community proved to be welcoming and inclusive, embracing the energy and fresh thinking that young entrepreneurs bring. Over the past two years, Harvey has developed strong partnerships and lasting connections across the county, many of which have become friendships as well as professional relationships.

In addition to its commercial success, Greenwood Drones is committed to community impact. The company regularly provides free drone services to local charities such as Sue Ryder, and supports sports teams and community groups across Bedfordshire. A cornerstone of its mission is education outreach. Through partnerships with organisations like Working Options and local schools and colleges, the business has engaged with over 4,000 students, offering insight into alternative pathways beyond traditional education.

For Harvey, empowering young people—especially those who struggle with conventional learning—is a key part of Greenwood Drones’ purpose. He continues to advocate for different routes to success, using his story to inspire the next generation.

Looking ahead, Greenwood Drones plans to continue its growth through strategic partnerships, a broader client base, and expanded use of drone technology across industries. The business has also renewed its sponsorship with MK Lightning for the 2025/26 season, enhancing the fan experience with cutting-edge drone coverage and immersive content.

From navigating personal challenges to building one of the region’s most exciting young businesses, Harvey Greenwood’s recognition as Young Business Person of the Year is a powerful reflection of what’s possible with passion, vision, and community support.