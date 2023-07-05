News you can trust since 1891
Greystone Solicitors in Luton wins gold at the SME awards for the second year running

And director Bilal Farooq, was awarded bronze for the Business Person of Year at the SME Luton & Bedfordshire Business Awards 2023
By bilal farooqContributor
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST
Director of Greystone Solicitors Bilal Farooq (centre) is handed the gold awardDirector of Greystone Solicitors Bilal Farooq (centre) is handed the gold award
Director of Greystone Solicitors Bilal Farooq (centre) is handed the gold award

A Luton-based solicitors has been crowned Luton Business of the Year for the second year running.

Greystone Solicitors was crowned gold winners for the Luton Business of the Year category at the SME Luton & Bedfordshire Business Awards 2023 – and their Director Bilal Farooq, was awarded bronze in the Business Person of Year category

The SME Luton & Bedfordshire Business Awards celebrate and recognise successful businesses within the local community. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are businesses whose personnel numbers are 250 employees or less. SMEs are also said to be responsible for driving innovation and competition in many economic sectors.

Greystone Solicitors is a multi-disciplinary law firm which was founded by Bilal Farooq in 2018. Since opening its services to the public and business; within a short duration of time, the firm has built itself a strong and stable reputation within the local community in Bedfordshire.

Director Bilal Farooq said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded gold winners for Luton Business of the Year 2023, at the SME Luton & Bedfordshire Business Awards 2023 for the second consecutive year! This is a testament to the continuous hard work of the entire team at Greystone Solicitors, and it is a great honour for our achievements to be recognised.

“As a business, we would like to show our gratitude to our valued clients, the organisations, charities and businesses, who we work and collaborate with, as this would not have been possible without you all.

“As an individual it was an honour to be a finalist for the second year running in the Business Person of the Year Category and I had the privilege of being awarded bronze, which recognises my achievements as a business person.

“I would like to thank SME Bedfordshire Awards and Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce for organising an amazing event.

“Finally, I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners. It was an incredible night celebrating talented individuals and businesses in Bedfordshire.”

