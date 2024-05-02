Hair & Beauty awards winner says she owes her success to Luton and her clients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a beauty business in Luton is celebrating after winning a major industry award for the second year running.

Anjalee Rajasighe, who runs Anjalee Laser Beauty and Spa, was named Beautician of the Year at The English Hair and Beauty Awards.

She said: “I have won a few awards in the past but this is second time I’ve won Beautician of the Year, so it's amazing. I’m very proud. You never think you’re going to win and, I always say I’m not going to cry, but I did.”

Anjalee puts her success down to being dedicated and passionate and, since gaining a teaching qualification, to being inspired and encouraged by all the ambitious young students who look to follow in her footsteps.

She added: “I’m very proud but grounded and since qualifying to teach, love working with all the young girls who want to be me.”

Anjalee, who is from Sri Lanka, moved to Luton 19 years ago and now runs the business with the help of her husband and son.

The business, which was started 18 years ago, has grown from strength to strength, boasting a huge following and customer base with plans to recruit staff to the salon business later this year.

Said Anjalee: “I worked in banking when in Sri Lanka but now, as a mother working from home, I look back and say things have gone in the right direction. The beauty business and the awards have changed my life.

"I also owe a lot of my success to Luton and all my clients.”

The English Hair and Beauty Awards have been going for 12 years, celebrating stylists and salons from across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry. The awards highlight a wide pool of talent with chapter 3 recognising the very best from the South of England.

The winners were announced at black-tie ceremony at The Mercure Bedford Centre Hotel on April 21.

A spokesperson for The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024, said: “It was an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow. The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the English hair and beauty industry.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended on their accomplishments.”