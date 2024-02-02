Hallgarten Wines secures Investors in People Silver Accreditation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hallgarten Wines, a specialist wine importer based in Capability Green, Luton, has achieved Investors in People Silver accreditation, further demonstrating its commitment to promoting the development of its people throughout the organisation.

The achievement kick-starts a landmark year for Hallgarten Wines as it gears for significant growth following the recent acquisition by Coterie Holdings. In Q4 of 2023, Hallgarten added five new heads and will continue to expand the team over the next six months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Bewes, Managing Director of Hallgarten Wines, commented: “After securing the Investors in People Standard accreditation in 2018, we have continued on our path of continuous improvement we are therefore delighted that our progress has been recognised by IIP through the award of their Silver accreditation; I am incredibly proud of the whole team for this achievement.

Hallgarten Wines Head Office Team, Capability Green, Luton

“However, the work does not stop here, and our journey to ensure that every member of the Hallgarten team has the opportunity to develop further and realise their full potential continues.

“As we expand our team in 2024, it is more important than ever that we continue where we left off in 2023, investing in, and focusing on, our team to ensure that our company culture is championed throughout the business.”

In 2023 Hallgarten placed a strong emphasis on training as the industry emerged from COVID, with 143 courses taken up by employees across the business. The courses ranged from learning about Cultural Consciousness, to Net Contribution, Management Training, Presentation Skills, Basic First Aid, British Sign Language, Presentation Skills and Microsoft Excel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to the training coordinated in 2023, Hallgarten Wines championed employee participation in key project groups. Its industry-leading ED&I Team coordinates numerous diversity and inclusion events in the wine and hospitality sectors. The Terroir Team focuses on promoting environmental initiatives and the path to Carbon Net Zero. The Community Matters Team champions causes impacting the business’ local communities and raises money for its chosen charities. The People & Culture Team amplifies team and personal development initiatives. The Fun Club ensures a fun and sociable workplace, and its Mental Wellbeing Team, all trained Mental Health First Aiders, focus on promoting sound Mental Health and Wellbeing internally.