Hatters’ Gary Sweet says no call in for Newlands Park scheme is ‘a giant leap for Luton’

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet has described the news that Newlands Park won’t be called in by Secretary of State James Brokenshire as “a giant leap forward for Luton”.

It was revealed earlier today that the planning permission for the office/leisure/retail scheme near J10 of the M1 wouldn’t be going to a public inquiry as Mr Brokenshire hadn’t felt the need to intervene.

Gary Sweet

And reacting to this latest development, Mr Sweet said: “It’s wonderful news. A giant leap forward for Luton. Not only a testament to the detail and manner with which Luton Council has painstakingly assessed this application but proof that both Newlands Park and Power Court are absolutely the right plans for Luton at the right time.

“Whilst we’re not quite over the line yet we’re thrilled that the Secretary of State has backed us and the council with this decision.”

It is understood that a Section 106 agreement in regards Newlands Park will take a few weeks. Once these conditions have been agreed any objector has six weeks to apply for a Judicial Review.

Hatters have said the Newlands Park project is crucial to helping them fund the Power Court stadium. The stadium received planning permission in January.

READ MORE: Luton Town’s Newlands Park development will NOT be called in by Secretary of State James Brokenshire, it has been confirmed this lunchtime.