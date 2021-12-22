Have your say on Luton's vision for the future

Luton Council

Luton Council is consulting on its Employment and Skills Strategy; a cornerstone of its Luton 2040 vision to create a town where everyone can thrive.

Businesses, community groups and members of the public are encouraged to shape its focus and content by giving their feedback through a survey which runs until Friday, January 7, 2022.

To address challenges due to inequality in the town, the strategy sets out the basis by which a broad array of partners will drive inclusive growth across Luton. Such an arrangement depends on making sure that people have the skills and confidence to succeed and flourish within the local labour market. Equally, the strategy explores the importance of providing businesses with access to a pipeline of talent that will drive growth, innovation, and productivity.

Councillor Aslam Khan, Portfolio Holder for Skills and Employability at Luton Council, said: “We want Luton to be underpinned by a dynamic and flexible workforce, where we can engage and inspire those furthest from the labour market in working towards the ultimate objective of eliminating poverty by 2040.”

“That is why contributing to the Employment and Skills Strategy by completing our short survey is of paramount importance. With this strategy in place, partners will be making a commitment to ensuring inclusive opportunity and equality is afforded to all those who call Luton home. Fundamentally, this is based on working with businesses and upskilling our residents. The strategy is ultimately a bedrock of Luton Council’s 2040 vision.”