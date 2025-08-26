Hays Travel opens new Dunstable branch

Branch staff pictured with mayor Sally Kimondo and Ryan Clayton of Jet2 Holidays

Hays Travel has opened a new branch in Bedfordshire – just nine miles from Luton Airport.

The store, located in the Quadrant Shopping Centre in Dunstable, began trading on Monday 7 July and had its official opening on Thursday 21 August.

The team is led by manager James Little who welcomed Sally Kimondo, the mayor of Dunstable, to cut the ribbon.

James said: “The response has been amazing. The overall support we have had from everyone has been excellent. It’s great to finally be open. The first month of trading has been very good for us.”

The opening follows Jet2’s November 2024 announcement to open a base at Luton Airport, which it began operating from in April. The airline announced flights to 17 sunny destinations, including the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, mainland Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, Italy and Madeira.

Jonathon Woodall-Johnston, Chief Operating Officer of Hays Travel, added: “We are delighted to have opened a store in Dunstable.

“We have a great retail team which is looking forward to booking holidays and arranging travel money for customers.

“The new branch is just a stone’s throw away from Luton Airport which offers flights to more than 30 countries and more than 130 destinations. We will always wholeheartedly support tour operators which try to service regions of the UK better for our customers.

“I wish the fantastic new team all the best and I can’t wait to visit the branch.”