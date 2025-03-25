HBD secures planning for 50,000 sq ft of BREEAM Excellent industrial space at major Luton scheme

Butterfield Business Park is set for further expansion as HBD, part of Henry Boot, secured detailed planning permission for a new 50,000 sq ft BREEAM Excellent industrial unit at the successful Luton scheme.

The developer was granted outline permission for an additional 450,000 sq ft extension to the scheme in 2024, adding to the 325,000 sq ft it already delivered across the 83-acre site. Existing occupiers include Shoal Group, Eden Farm and a range of SMEs and local businesses.

The new unit will target BREEAM Excellent and an EPC A rating, appealing to occupiers looking for high-quality space to support their net zero carbon and ESG obligations.

Ed Hutchinson, Managing Director of HBD, said: “Demand for Grade A industrial space remains consistent across the south, so it’s positive to be able to bring forward a further 50,000 sq ft. We expect to see strong interest from potential occupiers given its excellent sustainability credentials and its proximity to Luton Airport and the M1.”

Since development began in 2016, Butterfield Business Park has attracted significant inward investment, while retaining major employers and securing jobs. HBD has built a collaborative ecosystem at the scheme, comprising a wide range of businesses from large companies to start-ups.

The agents for the scheme are Adroit, Cushman and Wakefield and LSH. The unit is available on both a freehold and leasehold basis.

HBD, part of Henry Boot, is one of the UK’s most well-established property developers. It boasts an impressive track record, strong financial backing and a reputation for delivery that has seen it become the partner of choice for local authorities, investors, and developers.

Working with a £1.3bn development pipeline, HBD focuses on large-scale industrial and logistics, urban development and residential projects.