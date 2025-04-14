Heavenly Hands Massage Therapy in Houghton Regis recognised as finalists at National Beauty and Skincare Awards UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heavenly Hands Massage Therapy a Houghton Regis-based business renowned for its exceptional customer service and treatments, is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in the categories of Massage Therapist of the Year & Wellness Therapist of the Year at The Beauty & Skincare Awards UK 2025.

"Being shortlisted for this prestigious award is a testament to my commitment to excellence in massage and wellness," says Amanda, owner at Heavenly Hands Massage Therapy.

“I am dedicated to providing my clients with unparalleled experiences, and this recognition validates my ongoing efforts."

The Beauty & Skincare Awards UK recognises the phenomenal talent within the Beauty, Skincare and Aesthetic Industry, giving professionals the recognition they deserve for their dedication to being the best in the business.

Find out more about The Beauty & Skincare Awards UK by visiting their website www.thebeautyandskincareawards.co.uk.