Help needed - Luton Keech Hospice Legacy

Help needed

In potentially a UK first, Ed TriCity a Luton-based solar company are installing 504 Solar panels, inverters, rails, roof hooks and bird mesh completely free of charge as we type right now at The Keech Luton. Help needed.

Eddie Doherty of Ed Tricity a luton-based solar company, this was their brainchild and along the help of local, national, and international companies have given up their time products and skills to bring this project to a reality

Luke Stanger of Park Electrical Distributors Ltd has been a massive help with this project; 504 panels being donated by Astronergy Solar at the very beginning nearly a year ago has been an amazing help.

Eddie of Edtricity says the response over the last couple weeks has been amazing , however We have absolutely no shame in saying ….

Some of the sponsors so far

We cannot do this alone

This is and always will be a fantastic team effort, but we need help to finish this project, we have 2/3 weeks left to get the scaffolding up and the panels on.

It’s already be an amazing effort by so many generous companies and people.

But we need more general labourers, scaffolding companies also accommodation providers too

Gordon mccarthy of Woodbridge Plant supplying the Teleporter

Thank you to everyone involved so far

We have a lot of work to do between now and the end of September where we hope this one of kind project will be finished , saving the Keech Hospice - the only pallative care facility in Luton a WHOPPING £50,000 a year in costs.

Many hands make light work