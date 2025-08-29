Help needed - Luton Keech Hospice Legacy
Eddie Doherty of Ed Tricity a luton-based solar company, this was their brainchild and along the help of local, national, and international companies have given up their time products and skills to bring this project to a reality
Luke Stanger of Park Electrical Distributors Ltd has been a massive help with this project; 504 panels being donated by Astronergy Solar at the very beginning nearly a year ago has been an amazing help.
Eddie of Edtricity says the response over the last couple weeks has been amazing , however We have absolutely no shame in saying ….
We cannot do this alone
This is and always will be a fantastic team effort, but we need help to finish this project, we have 2/3 weeks left to get the scaffolding up and the panels on.
It’s already be an amazing effort by so many generous companies and people.
But we need more general labourers, scaffolding companies also accommodation providers too
Thank you to everyone involved so far
We have a lot of work to do between now and the end of September where we hope this one of kind project will be finished , saving the Keech Hospice - the only pallative care facility in Luton a WHOPPING £50,000 a year in costs.
Many hands make light work