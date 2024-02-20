Historic hotel celebrates charity event success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guests at the exclusive event, held at the family run historic hotel, enjoyed a first-class fine dining experience complete with musical entertainment at the sophisticated soirée, with money from each ticket sold being donated to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

A total of £200 was raised for the RNLI which is celebrating its 200th anniversary year of lifesaving this year.

Guests set sail on a culinary voyage of discovery at the elegant evening where the historic inn underwent a captivating themed transformation. Each floor of the hotel was meticulously decorated to recreate the ambiance of different decks of the iconic Titanic.

Guests at the Titanic Themed Event

Hotel Manager Sebastiaan Evans said: “It was an honour for the Old Crown Coaching Inn to be able to host this special event and raise money for the RNLI as the charity marks its momentous milestone of 200 years of saving lives.

“For our Titanic-themed, sell-out sophisticated soirée we delighted distinguished guests by recreating the refined elegance of the first-class decks to the spirited atmosphere of third class. We ensured every detail was carefully curated for an authentic and memorable journey through history blended with elegance, entertainment and exquisite fine dining.”

The award-winning hotel’s renowned head chef Samuel Squires, who specialises in fine dining using locally sourced ingredients, meticulously crafted a lavish three course meal for guests with the menu resembling the culinary delights that graced the tables of the Titanic’s most discerning passengers. A pianist performed as diners enjoyed their unique gourmet experience.

The evening concluded with a performance from a five-piece traditional Irish band with guests encouraged to dress like the characters Rose and Jack from the multi award-winning film Titanic.