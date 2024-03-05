Hobbycraft in Dunstable set to open next week - with free goody bags up for grabs

The team at Dunstable's new Hobbycraft

Hobbycraft’s new store in Dunstable will open its doors next week – with a golden ticket giveaway and free goody bags up for grabs.

The store at the White Lion Retail Park will open on Tuesday, March 12, with a special event on Saturday, March 16 at 9am. This grand opening will have live craft workshops and demonstrations, free face-painting, a Snazaroo golden ticket giveaway and goody bags for the first 100 people who turn up.

The store has created 13 jobs in the area, with the team specialising in knitting, baking and papercrafts.

Samantha Longhurst is the store manager and resident knitting expert. She said: “We are really looking forward to opening the doors to our Dunstable store and sharing our passion for arts and crafts with the local community. Over the last few years, we have seen more people than ever take up crafting and we want to encourage locals to come down to the new store and share their crafting experience.”

Lilly, crochet specialist, said: “I love the range of yarn we sell – how versatile it is, the variety of colours, types and how many different things you can make with it.”

Sewing aficionado, Amy says her favourite product is Fat Quarters, fabric sheets she uses to make bubble blankets. Libby, papercraft expert, will be on hand to help people explore the wonderful worlds of paper cutting and origami. She said: “I love my Cricut machine and am always making things for around the house and for gifts.”

Jenna is both the baking and art master at the store. She explained: “Art is my passion. Whether you’re into fluid pouring, painting, or sketching, we have a huge range of art products available to suit your needs.”

Hobbycraft Dunstable will host free craft demonstrations, including Snazaroo face painting on March 16, a Decopatch workshop on March 23 and a Cricut demonstration on March 30.