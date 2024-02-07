Dunstable crafters get ready as Hobbycraft has revealed it will be opening its new store in the town next month, creating 13 new jobs.

The store on the White Lion Retail Park will officially open on Tuesday, March 12, and to celebrate, Hobbycraft will host a grand opening on March 16 from 9am. There will be product demonstrations, free face panting and exclusive goody bags for the first 100 customers.

Area manager, Naren Bhowal, said: “We are really looking forward to opening the doors to our Dunstable store and sharing our passion for arts and crafts with the local community. Over the last few years, we have seen more people than ever take up crafting and we want to encourage locals to come down to the new store and share their crafting experience."