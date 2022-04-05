Houghton Regis' new Linmere estate gets its first residents

Bellway has welcomed buyers into the first completed homes at Linmere, a new neighbourhood which will eventually consist of 5,150 homes, schools, shops, community facilities and more than 90 acres of public outdoor space.

The housebuilder is delivering 153 properties in phase one of its Bellway at Linmere development off Sundon Road, which represents the first stage of housing within the wider scheme.

Bellway also has planning permission to build a second phase of 154 homes.

Lee with the keys to his new home

Luke Southgate, Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “Welcoming the first buyers into their homes at Linmere was an especially proud moment for us, as it marked the birth of a brand-new community in Houghton Regis.

“It is a huge honour and privilege to be delivering the very first homes at Linmere, an ambitious project which aims to set the standard for mixed-use residential neighbourhoods, and that sense of excitement is shared by residents who have moved to the development.

“We have now handed over the keys to 23 homes at Linmere, while a further 42 properties have been reserved ahead of their completion. We are providing a varied mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and three and four-bedroom houses to attract a range of buyers with the aim of creating a diverse and sustainable community.

“A three-bedroom showhome is open for viewings and with the development beginning to take shape, visitors to Linmere can now get a real sense of what life will be like in this newly created neighbourhood.”

Located at the northern edge of Houghton Regis, Linmere is a major sustainable extension being delivered by The Houghton Regis Management Company (HRMC).

A new Lidl supermarket located within the site opened its doors earlier last year, while The Farmstead, a community hub comprising a café, hall and retail outlets, is due to open this year.

Lee Perkin, a first-time buyer who has become one of the first residents to move into a home at Linmere with Bellway, has praised the developer for their support along the journey to homeownership.