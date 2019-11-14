Houghton Regis’s Aldwyck Housing Group signs ‘Time to Change’ mental health pledge

Aldwyck Housing Group, of Houghton Regis, has signed up to support mental health charity Mind’s Time to Change pledge.

The campaign promotes changing the way we talk about and understand mental health in the workplace, and aims to end stigma and discrimination.

The housing association’s chief executive Ian McDermott signed the official ‘Time to change’ pledge, and Aldwyck has been organising training, speakers and events.

David Benson, Aldwyck’s head of organisational development, said: “If we’re physically unwell then we’ll normally discuss it quite openly, yet the same is not true for mental health.

“We should be able to talk easily about mental health as it can affect us at any point in our lives. We recognise that.”