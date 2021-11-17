Hundreds attend as London Luton Airport plays host to jobs fair

More than 600 people came to London Luton Airport’s job fair on Friday.

The airport played host to around 20 employers, including Wizzair, easyJet, and UK Border Force, collectively looking to fill hundreds of roles across aviation security, cabin crew, IT, retail and hospitality.

The event was held in partnership with Luton Council and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). The council’s Adult Learning team were also on hand to talk to people about its Passport to Employment programme which helps local people get the support they need to get a job, build a career and take advantage of the opportunities on offer including specific support for those applying for aviation security roles at the airport.

Jobseekers at the Luton Airport jobs fair last week

Nik Jones, HR Director at LLA said: “It was really positive to see so much interest in aviation jobs after a difficult year for the industry. With the relaxation of travel restrictions, we’re predicting a busy Christmas and Summer period, so now is a great time to consider a role in aviation”