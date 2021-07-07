Hundreds of Vauxhall shift workers in Luton 'gutted' over Euro 2020 England v Denmark semi-final ban

Hundreds of Vauxhall workers in Luton are said to be "gutted" after being prevented from watching tonight's England game against Denmark.

According to sources, factory bosses are refusing workers flexi-time to watch the Euro2020 semi-final clash.

Bosses have also apparently refused permission for a screen showing the match on the factory floor, as has been allowed in other tournaments.

Vauxhall. Photo: ​Tony Margiocchi

One worker said most of the employees are big football fans and are "gutted" to miss the match.

He said: "The owners are refusing to let us have a screen for the game or let us have a couple of hours off. Under GM they used to screen the games for us.

"There will be 400-plus on the late shift and we are all gutted, most of us love football. We don't get to a semi-final very often."

He said that the Unite union had been in talks with Vauxhall, and added that should England make it to the final on Sunday against Italy, the issue is unlikely to be repeated as shifts will start after the match ends.

Earlier this year Vauxhall's French owners Groupe PSA (who bought the company from GM in 2010) merged with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to form Stellantis.

Vauxhall and Unite have been contacted for comment.