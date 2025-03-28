"I can't thank them enough": Luton fish and chip shop to close after 33 years in business
Mike and Babs Davis, from Cod’s Plaice, have been serving chip shop favourites to people in Bramingham and beyond for years, but they have decided to retire.
Mike, 72, said: “I really love the job. Customers mean the world to me, but I can't carry on forever, and we just want to build a life for ourselves."
He thanked his staff and customers for their loyalty – especially for supporting him during his 17 marathons and fundraisers for Keech Hospice Care.
The couple will shut the doors for good tonight (Friday, March 28).
To their customers, he said: “They've been beyond brilliant. Every customer has been fantastic. I can't thank them enough.”
Sarah Owen MP said: “Mike and Babs have clearly had many loyal customers over the years for good reason! So why don’t you make a trip there for your fish and chips this evening and wish them all the best for their next chapter.”
The future of the shop, in Whitehorse Vale, has not been confirmed but Mike said: “It won’t be fast food.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.