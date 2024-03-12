The long-awaited and highly anticipated Hobbycraft store in Dunstable opened its doors to shoppers today (March 12).
And by 9am, there was a steady queue itching to see all that the new White Lion Retail Park shop had to offer.
The new store has created 13 jobs for people in and around Dunstable, who are part of a team on hand to help customers with expert craft advice and a friendly service seven days a week.
If you didn’t have a chance to get down to Hobbycraft today, there’s still a chance to get involved with the opening celebrations. This Saturday (March 16) at 9am, there will be a grand opening with live craft workshops and demonstrations, free face-painting, a Snazaroo golden ticket giveaway and goody bags for the first 100 people who turn up.
Ready to see all Hobbycraft has to offer? Get scrolling!
1. Meet the team
Hobbycraft Dunstable's team are on hand to cater to all your creative needs. From left: Jenna, Samantha, Amy, Lilly and Libby Photo: Simon Murrell
2. Hobbycraft opening day
Staff were ready to greet the first shoppers this morning Photo: Tony Margiocchi
3. Samantha Longhurst
Meet Samantha, the store Manager and resident knitting expert. She said: "Over the last few years, we have seen more people than ever take up crafting and we want to encourage locals to come down to the new store and share their crafting experience. We look forward to providing Dunstable customers with the ultimate retail experience, combined with fantastic crafting products at great prices." Photo: Simon Murrell
4. Hobbycraft opening
Paintbrushes are just some of the thousands of products on offer in-store. Photo: Tony Margiocchi