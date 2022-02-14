Independent broadband network provider moves site to Luton
They will be providing fibre broadband to the town
The UK’s largest independent broadband network provider is bringing investment to Luton after agreeing a long lease on a new industrial unit in the city, commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond has announced.
CityFibre Ltd has taken a 10-year lease on a 3,864 sq ft unit at The Quad - a new-build industrial warehouse scheme in Butterfield Business Park. The development consists of 10 industrial units.
Eamon Kennedy, head of commercial agency at Kirkby Diamond, acting on behalf of a private investor, secured the new occupier.
Eamon said: “It is fantastic to welcome CityFibre to The Quad. Their arrival is linked to them undertaking a contract to provide fibre broadband within Luton over the next few years.”
He added: “Demand for industrial stock is still strong and rents are increasing quarterly due to the lack of supply. This new development provides companies with high quality accommodation in a convenient location with excellent access to London Luton Airport, and the M1 and M25 motorways.”
CityFibre operates the UK’s largest and independent full fibre platform.