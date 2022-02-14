Independent broadband network provider moves site to Luton

The UK’s largest independent broadband network provider is bringing investment to Luton after agreeing a long lease on a new industrial unit in the city, commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond has announced.

CityFibre Ltd has taken a 10-year lease on a 3,864 sq ft unit at The Quad - a new-build industrial warehouse scheme in Butterfield Business Park. The development consists of 10 industrial units.

Eamon Kennedy, head of commercial agency at Kirkby Diamond, acting on behalf of a private investor, secured the new occupier.

The Quad in Butterfield Business Park

Eamon said: “It is fantastic to welcome CityFibre to The Quad. Their arrival is linked to them undertaking a contract to provide fibre broadband within Luton over the next few years.”

He added: “Demand for industrial stock is still strong and rents are increasing quarterly due to the lack of supply. This new development provides companies with high quality accommodation in a convenient location with excellent access to London Luton Airport, and the M1 and M25 motorways.”