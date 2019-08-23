Inspiration at The Women Like Me Luton Conference

A Luton conference to empower women was a resounding success as over 70 guests flocked to Venue 360.

This summer, Jasmine Mbye held The Women Like Me Luton Conference to inspire females in the town, presenting a range of speakers, activities, and exhibits, as well as focusing on advice for anxiety, depression and stress.

Jasmine Mbye.

Jasmine, who took over the reins this year from Luton Borough Council, said: “Life can be so challenging and difficult at times, but the key is to keep on going, focusing on what you want. That’s what I did and boy am I glad because I achieved a dream.

“The Women Like Me Luton Conference was such a great day - not perfect - yet great. We had planned for the women attending to feel encouraged and empowered, and the feedback reveals that’s exactly what they were.”

Back in 2018, Jasmine was a visitor at the conference when it was run by the council and had been made redundant whilst pregnant, having a six-month-old baby girl to take care of. However, the event “reignited her passion to work with women”, and The Like Me CIC was born.

The community interest company seeks to empower Luton women and girls so they avoid exploitation, extremism, abuse/violence, low self-esteem and common mental health disorders through providing a platform and partnering with other specialist support agencies.

The Women Like Me Luton Conference.

Her next event is the The Girls Like Me Luton Conference on October 11, with the theme: ‘Anxious/Stressed/ Depressed, No More!’ Meanwhile, The Women Like Me Luton & Beds Conference will be held on November 9, with the theme ‘Be Free, Be Me’.

Speakers this summer included Councillor Jacqui Burnett, mental health service specialist Clare Copleston, child and family law expert Kuljit Lally, singer Corene Campbell, sickle cell disease campaigner Anusjka Regis-Etumnu, The Like Me CIC volunteer and grandmother Shahida Khan, self-defence expert Hasina, Toastmasters’ public speaker Rose Marie Calder, vocalist and pianist Tremaine and Jasmine Mbye herself.

For more information about the next events: http://thelikemecic.org.uk