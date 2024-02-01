Introducing Right FM: Revolutionising facilities management launches in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Under the expert leadership of Venesa Coodien born and resides in Luton, a highly accomplished Managing Director with over 25 years of experience and Stuart Robertson, Finance & Procurement Director, Right FM is set to make waves in the FM industry. Coodien and Robertson’s passion for innovation and delivering exceptional service has driven them to assemble a team of industry experts who share their vision for excellence.

Joining Coodien and Robertson on their senior team are Karl Wickens, a highly experienced Operations Manager and Clive Horobin as a seasoned and highly accomplished professional Non-Executive Director. Each team member brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, further bolstering Right FM's commitment to providing unrivalled facilities management services. Together, they form a formidable team that is dedicated to enhancing service quality and driving cost savings for clients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Right FM sets itself apart by leveraging smart technology and offering bespoke sustainable solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. By harnessing the power of smart technology, Right FM can optimise facility operations, streamline processes, and maximise efficiency. This approach ensures that clients receive the highest level of service while minimising costs, leading to improved performance and customer satisfaction.

Founders of Right FM, Stuart Robertson and Venesa Coodien

With a focus on exceptional service and sustainability, Right FM is committed to implementing efficient and environmentally friendly practices and solutions. By integrating innovative technologies and adopting eco-conscious strategies, Right FM aims to reduce its clients' carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future while maintaining cost efficiency and effectiveness.

"We are excited to introduce Right FM to the market, offering a fresh and dynamic approach to facilities management," said Venesa Coodien, Managing Director of Right FM. "Our team is passionate about delivering exceptional service and leveraging smart technology to provide our clients with sustainable solutions and cost savings. We look forward to partnering with businesses across the UK and beyond to revolutionise facilities management the Right way!"

Stuart Robertson adds, “In our relentless pursuit of excellence, our company has successfully achieved ISO9001 and ISO14001 accreditations, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to quality management and environmental sustainability. Rigorous adherence to these internationally recognised standards permeates every facet of our operations, from meticulous processes to a culture that values continuous improvement. Unlike other companies that may lag behind for years, we have seamlessly integrated ISO principles into our daily practices, fostering a dynamic environment where these standards are not merely complied with, but truly lived and breathed from the start. This commitment sets us apart, ensuring that our products and services consistently meet the highest standards while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Right FM's launch marks a significant milestone in the FM industry. With their expertise, commitment to innovation, and dedication to customer satisfaction, Right FM is poised to become a leading name in the facilities management sector.

For more information about Right FM and their services, please visit https://www.rightfm.co.uk/.

About Right FM