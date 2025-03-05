(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A special UK offer by Quickbooks could save you time and money if you’re drowning in admin 😩

QuickBooks is offering a 90% discount , making their Sole Trader plan just £1 per month for the first seven months

Save up to eight hours a week on admin tasks like tracking expenses, receipts, and managing income

Get tools to help with self-assessment prep, income tax estimates, and deadline reminders

Enjoy expert support with free onboarding and access to live help seven days a week

QuickBooks is trusted by over 6.5 million users worldwide, with plans for every business type

Managing a business is no small feat - especially when it comes to keeping track of all that financial paperwork. From cash flow to customer records, expenses to invoices, it's all too easy to feel like you're drowning in spreadsheets while trying to keep your business afloat. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Imagine slashing eight hours of your week spent on admin, freeing up precious time to focus on what really matters. Sounds like a dream. Well, this isn’t fantasy; it’s a reality.

Cue the entrance of Intuit QuickBooks. If you’ve been putting off the idea of accounting software because of the hefty price tag or the dizzying number of features you don’t need, it’s time to sit up and pay attention.

There's even an app to help you manage money on the move | Quickbooks

QuickBooks are offering an exclusive 90% off your first seven months, and for just £1 per month, you can access their Sole Trader plan - a package designed for small businesses or landlords that need to prep for self-assessment.

Normally, this would cost you £10 per month, but for just £1, you get the full works: income tax estimates, deadline reminders, connection to your bank account, and the ability to track receipts and mileage.

It’s like hiring a personal accountant - without the accountant fees - and reads like a deal so good, it almost feels like a prank. “What’s the catch?" you may be wondering.

After seven months, the price does go up (obviously), but in the meantime you're getting all the tools you need to manage your finances and even prep for self-assessment - all while saving an obscene amount of time that could be better spent on building your business.

If you’re thinking, “I need something a little more advanced,” QuickBooks has you covered there too. From Essentials to Plus and even Advanced plans, there's a package for every business, big or small. Whether you’re a sole trader or a VAT-registered business, there’s a plan for you.

Let’s not forget that QuickBooks isn’t just about numbers - it’s about having access to expert support whenever you need it. Need a hand with your setup?

They’ve got free, one-on-one onboarding sessions with a product expert. Plus, there’s a team of real, live humans available seven days a week to help you out.

And QuickBooks isn’t some obscure, fly-by-night company that will disappear into the ether. With over 6.5 million subscribers worldwide and glowing reviews on Trustpilot, they’re one of the most trusted names in the business.

In short, if you’re a small business owner (or maybe a landlord who hates dealing with receipts), this deal is an absolute no-brainer. QuickBooks is offering a fully-fledged accounting solution at a price so low it might just cause you to question reality.

The offer’s only available for a limited time, so don’t wait - get in before this deal is gone.