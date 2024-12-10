"It gives us immense joy to be recognised": Luton takeaway brings home curry award

Motin Miah with the award. Picture: Motin Miah

A popular Indian takeaway in Luton has been given a title at this year’s English Curry Awards.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stopsley Surma, in Hitchin Road, has been in business for over 10 years and this is the second time the takeaway has received this award.

At a special ceremony at the Walsall FC Poundland Bescot Stadium last week, the takeaway was handed the ‘Takeaway & Home Delivery Of The Year’ title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Motin Miah said: “It gives us immense joy to be recognised with such a prestigious award, and it highlights the effort we put in on a day-to-day basis.

The family-run business has six staff and offers a range of traditional Indian and fusion dishes.

Motin added: “A massive, massive thanks to all of our customers. We know it is very challenging at the moment with the cost of living, but they've stuck by us. It’s the repeat customers that keep coming and supporting the business.”