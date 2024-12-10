"It gives us immense joy to be recognised": Luton takeaway brings home curry award

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 14:56 BST
Motin Miah with the award. Picture: Motin Miahplaceholder image
Motin Miah with the award. Picture: Motin Miah
A popular Indian takeaway in Luton has been given a title at this year’s English Curry Awards.

Stopsley Surma, in Hitchin Road, has been in business for over 10 years and this is the second time the takeaway has received this award.

At a special ceremony at the Walsall FC Poundland Bescot Stadium last week, the takeaway was handed the ‘Takeaway & Home Delivery Of The Year’ title.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owner Motin Miah said: “It gives us immense joy to be recognised with such a prestigious award, and it highlights the effort we put in on a day-to-day basis.

The family-run business has six staff and offers a range of traditional Indian and fusion dishes.

Motin added: “A massive, massive thanks to all of our customers. We know it is very challenging at the moment with the cost of living, but they've stuck by us. It’s the repeat customers that keep coming and supporting the business.”

Related topics:Luton
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice