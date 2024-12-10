"It gives us immense joy to be recognised": Luton takeaway brings home curry award
Stopsley Surma, in Hitchin Road, has been in business for over 10 years and this is the second time the takeaway has received this award.
At a special ceremony at the Walsall FC Poundland Bescot Stadium last week, the takeaway was handed the ‘Takeaway & Home Delivery Of The Year’ title.
Owner Motin Miah said: “It gives us immense joy to be recognised with such a prestigious award, and it highlights the effort we put in on a day-to-day basis.
The family-run business has six staff and offers a range of traditional Indian and fusion dishes.
Motin added: “A massive, massive thanks to all of our customers. We know it is very challenging at the moment with the cost of living, but they've stuck by us. It’s the repeat customers that keep coming and supporting the business.”