It's eyes down as Luton's Mecca bingo hall plans its long-awaited return

After closing its doors for essential roof repairs in October 2020. Luton's Mecca bingo site is finally set to reopen.

The Skimpot Road club is planning to reopen next month, creating 50 new jobs.

It will have a new look with the bingo experience upgraded, with enhanced audio, visuals and graphics, plus live entertainment and event nights, in addition to the classic bingo games.

Mecca Bingo in Skimpot Road - Google Maps

The venue will be decked out with bright colours, stylish, comfortable furniture, and social media-worthy selfie spots, as well as a new menu. This includes new vegan dishes and classic favourites, all cooked in an open kitchen kitted out with a chargrill and pizza oven. Plus, the new bar will offer tasty tipples, and the café will supply Costa Coffee.

Mecca previously teased the relaunch by surprising Luton bus passengers with a bingo bus, which saw their regular bus journey taken over by a Mecca bingo caller extraordinaire who treated them to a spontaneous game of bingo. The bingo bus extravaganza was just the start of a host of activities planned in the lead up to the grand reopening.

Tim Perry, General Manager at Mecca Luton, said: “There’s been so much work going on behind the scenes to bring the newest and best bingo experience to customers here in Luton, so we really can’t wait for the grand reveal in the new year!”