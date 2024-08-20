“It’s fantastic to be recognised”: Luton restaurant shortlisted for regional food award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A restaurant in Stopsley has been shortlisted for a regional title at this year’s Asian Restaurants and Takeaway Awards (ARTA).

Savci, a Turkish restaurant in Hitchin Road, Stopsley, has reached the finals of the competition and is hoping to take home the title for East Anglia.

Each year, the awards whittle down the best Asian places to get food and nominees are chosen based on nominations by customers, social media and food hygiene ratings. From there, their judging panel crowns each region’s winner.

Owner and manager, Juthsna Miah, said: “We’re really pleased to be shortlisted for a regional title at the Asian Restaurants and Takeaway Awards 2024. It’s fantastic to be recognised alongside other great restaurants in the East of England.

Savci in Stopsley. Picture: Google Maps

"This nomination is especially meaningful to us. Although we’re not Turkish ourselves, we’re passionate about bringing the authentic and comforting flavours of Turkey to our community. From kebabs to baklava, Turkish cuisine offers a warm and welcoming experience that we love sharing with our customers.”

The restaurant is the only Bedfordshire nominee, and will join 219 businesses at the London final.

She added: “Winning would be a wonderful recognition of the hard work we’ve put into every dish and the service we provide. More importantly, it would show how food has the power to unite people and celebrate diverse cultures. We believe that sharing these comforting flavours helps foster a sense of community and connection. We’re excited to see the results and are grateful for all the support we’ve received.”

The winners will be announced at a grand finale evening at the Royal Lancaster hotel on October 6.

Mohammed Munim, CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times. They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These restaurants & takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post Brexit.

"To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian restaurants in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape. Each nominee is a worthy winner and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on 6th October.”