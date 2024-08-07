Jackson Fire & Security branches out into Luton as friends join forces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fire and security firm has hit an expansion milestone following the opening of its new base in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackson Fire and Security’s desire to strengthen its presence in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire has been achieved, with close friends and business partners Sohail Hussain and Umar Aslam joining forces.

It has been a few years in the making, but with a determination to positively impact their home town and a craving for a better work/life balance, the duo made the leap to become franchisees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umar is an experienced fire and security engineer, with Sohail managing the sales and operations element of the fledgling branch.

Tell us your business news.

Sohail, 36, said: “We complement each other perfectly given our individual skillsets and the support we offer one another means we couldn’t do it alone.

“We are on the phone constantly, sometimes late into the night, discussing work we have done for customers or plans to expand our client base. It’s an exciting time.”

It was Umar who pushed Sohail into his qualifications, with the duo having previously run a small business that focused on electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umar, 28, continued: “We’ve both been looking for that work/life balance after many years of juggling family, and this has been the best decision we’ve made.

“We became friends five years ago when Sohail needed someone to fit some CCTV at his home.

“It’s funny how life brings people together, but we are making the most of this friendship and have a hunger to succeed as fire and security experts in Luton.”

Whilst they have each other for support, the duo are also keen to acknowledge the assistance provided by the company’s head office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sohail, who has four children, explained: “There is never even a slight concern about picking up the phone and calling one of the team for advice.

“The help and encouragement we’ve received has been second to none, right from Steve Jackson (founder and managing director) down, it has been incredible.

“Steve has been down here to visit us twice since we started in May, providing valuable guidance on building the business.”

The duo count Hemel Eggs & Dairy amongst their clients, with Umar adding: “The insight provided by Steve and everyone at Jackson Fire and Security has been hugely impressive in getting customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is always a wealth of experience and knowledge to draw upon and that can only help us grow the franchise into something we and the company are proud of.”

Jackson Fire and Security employs more than 60 people across branches in North Wales, north west England, Yorkshire, and Teesside, as well as Cambridgeshire, London, Kent and Surrey.

Formed in 1991, the company has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and service, and is NSI gold-accredited for fire and security systems.

For more information visit https://jacksonfire.co.uk/