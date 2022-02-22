Jobs boost as more companies move into Luton

A Trade City building

A ceramics manufacturer, and an airport services provider are just two of the new companies which have moved into Trade City scheme in Kingsway, Luton.

Evolution Ceramics has taken unit 3, Euro Taste Limited has taken unit 7, Gopuff has taken unit 10 and Dnata has taken unit 13.

Evolution Ceramics is a manufacturer and exporter of the ceramic and porcelain tiles and quartz stone. Euro Taste is part of a family-owned group of food manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors based in the UK, Germany and the Middle East. Gopuff is a consumer goods and food delivery company operating in the United States and England and Dnata is an Emirati airport services provider which provides aircraft ground handling, cargo, travel, and flight catering services across five continents.

Kier Property acquired the six acres of land in Luton from Downton in May 2019 and developed the 120,000 sq ft. scheme. It is Kier Property’s first industrial project in Luton and the entire scheme is expected to create approximately 252 jobs and is now 60% let.

Leigh Thomas, managing director for Kier Property said: “These are great brands and we’re very proud to welcome them to our Trade City scheme. These additional occupiers join Ether Worldwide, who acquired three units and Grant and Stone who occupies unit five and proves that the online-supermarket-click trend, following COVID-19 is here to stay.”

Kier has also been selected by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to design and construct £92.8m major new 16,700m2 clinical buildings at Luton & Dunstable (L&D) University Hospital and is currently working on the Luton DART project, which is delivering in joint venture with VolkerFitzpatrick under the name VolkerFitzpatrick Kier (VFK).