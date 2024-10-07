Jobs boost for Luton after new Greggs shop opens
The bakery chain’s newest shop has opened in Wigmore Park District Centre and stocks all the classic items you’d expect from Greggs – sausage rolls, steak bakes, doughnuts, sandwiches, baguettes, hot drinks and vegan alternatives.
Halloween and Christmas have arrived at Greggs, with mince pies and spooky sweet treats already available at the new store.
Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Luton has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”
The Wigmore shop is open seven days a week, from 6.30am until 7pm between Monday and Saturday and Sundays from 8am until 5pm.
Greggs also added that any more jobs at the location will be posted online. Click here for more details.
