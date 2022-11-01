Cutting the ribbon to officially open the Waverley factory in Luton: Neil Vickers, Production Manager and Operations Director, Bruce James.

A family run blinds company moving to a bigger building in Luton as part of a £700k expansion.

Waverley, the shading and acoustic solutions expert, has doubled production capacity for blinds and curtain track systems by relocating to larger premises in Bilton Way. And it expects to recruit more staff to help meet growing demand.

Operations Director, Bruce James said: “In just five years, we had outgrown our premises and needed somewhere bigger to help us meet our growth plans. Relocating on the same trading estate is the perfect solution; it enables us to have the space we need, retain all our existing employees and minimise disruption during the transition.”