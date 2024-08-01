Just two weeks to apply for expanding accelerator programme for Luton businesses
Up to 2500 places will be available for free to entrepreneurs across the UK and applications are open now until Friday 16 August.
NatWest Group is the biggest bank for start-ups in Great Britain, banking around one in five businesses under two years old1. The bank’s Accelerator programme, which was recently ranked as the third best start-up hub in Europe for networking2, has supported thousands of entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.
Businesses with high growth potential benefit from a range of support through the NatWest Accelerator hubs. This includes expert coaching, access to a wide network of like-minded peers, and a programme of thought leadership and events.
OzzleBox was founded by Oz Azubuine, a Luton-based beatbox artist passionate about delivering legendary, energetic and engaging performances. Collaborating with other artists on music tracks and live events, as well as helping others learn the art of beatboxing.
Oz said: "The NatWest Accelerator has been instrumental in helping me focus my artistic enthusiasm on deliverable goals and targets. As an artist, I found it very difficult to concentrate on the boring, mundane parts of business operations. This program taught me to love the theory and not just the practical aspects of entrepreneurship.
“The Accelerator programme has provided me with the necessary challenges, resources, leader mentorship, accountability and cohort support to take my business to the next level long-term.”
Debbie Lewis, Accelerator Community Manager, said: “Luton, Bedfordshire and the wider region are home to many innovative and exciting new businesses, and we recognise the importance of providing expert support to help them grow.
“Businesses in our Milton Keynes Accelerator which is at the C:MK shopping centre will not only have access to our regional ecosystem but will also benefit from our wider accelerator network as part of our ambition to recruit 2,500 businesses onto our accelerators.”
Entrepreneurs can apply for the programme and can be found on our website. The deadline for applications is Friday 16 August.
