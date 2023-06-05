Charities Bedford Daycare Hospice and Keech Hospice Care are to merge with immediate effect.

The charity in Bedford provides holistic day care to adults in the town and Central Beds as well as the north of the county.

Keech Hospice Care

It has a physical hospice site in Linden Road, Bedford, and helps those living with a life-limiting condition.

Whereas Keech Hospice Care provides care for adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire – as well as children throughout Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.

Its hospice site is in Luton.

According to a statement from both charities, the main purposes of the merger are to sustain the future of Bedford Daycare Hospice.

Donald Parsons, chair of trustees at Bedford Daycare Hospice, said: “Bedford Daycare Hospice has a long history of providing comprehensive care for the people of Bedford. Over the years, sustaining the charity has sometimes been challenging. However, we are delighted to be merging with Keech Hospice Care, a charity that shares our vision and values.

"By merging together there is a bright and secure future and the opportunity to continue to expand services for our local community. As a founding member of Bedford Daycare Hospice, it is wonderful to know that our legacy will go from strength to strength and is in safe hands.”

Liz Searle, CEO of Keech Hospice Care, added: “Merging the two organisations will help us reach and support more patients throughout our community and attract and retain outstanding clinical professionals, staff and volunteers.

"Both hospices are already well-known for the outstanding quality of care they provide. The merger serves to strengthen and enhance our current range of services and our combined efforts will ensure even more people in our community benefit from them.”

All jobs at both organisations are safe and both hospice sites will remain open and in their current locations, as will their shops.

