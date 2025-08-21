Keeping Luton Tidy: Volunteers Lead Local Clean-Up Effort

Luton BID Tidy Session

By Julia Horsman, Luton BID Manager

At Luton BID, we’re lucky to see first-hand just how much pride people take in our town. On the last Tuesday of each month, come rain or shine, we join forces with ABCD Luton and local business volunteers for tidy sessions around the town centre. These aren’t just about picking up litter — they’re about bringing people together, building friendships, and showing that when we all chip in, we can make a real difference.

Last month’s session is a perfect example. Volunteers rolled up their sleeves, donned wellies and waders, and helped clean the section of the River Lea that flows through the Hat Gardens. It wasn’t glamorous work — fishing rubbish out of the water never is — but the sense of achievement at the end was huge. Seeing the gardens refreshed and the river running clearer reminded us why these efforts matter, not only for visitors and businesses but also for the wildlife that calls the area home.

I’m always struck by the variety of people who join us — business owners, employees, community members, sometimes even families — all united by a shared goal. And every time, the atmosphere is uplifting. You leave a session not only with a tidier space but also with a sense of pride in being part of something bigger.

So, I want to say thank you to everyone who has taken part so far. Your efforts really do add up, and they don’t go unnoticed. If you haven’t joined us yet, why not give it a go at one of our future tidy sessions? You’ll meet great people, do something good for Luton, and leave with that brilliant feeling of having made a difference.

Together, we’re proving that small actions, taken consistently, can transform our town. And that’s definitely something worth celebrating.

For more information on the Luton BID Tidy sessions visit https://lutonbid.org/2025-tidy-days/