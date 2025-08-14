Kirkby Diamond appoints new partner as head of strategic land

CAPTION: Kirkby Diamond has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Henry Pauncefort-Duncombe as partner and head of strategic land.

Leading commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Henry Pauncefort-Duncombe as partner and head of strategic land.

Henry joins from a specialist land promoter, bringing extensive experience in planning and development.

Based in Kirkby Diamond’s Milton Keynes office, he will lead the delivery of large-scale strategic development sites and drive new opportunities in mixed-use and commercial schemes across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and beyond.

Henry’s appointment further reinforces Kirkby Diamond’s land, planning and development team, which provides expert advice and representation to landowners, developers, and promoters. As part of an award-winning, multi-disciplinary surveying practice, the team specialises in early identification and promotion of land for development, as well as managing land sales for residential, mixed-use, and commercial projects.

Andrew Wright, senior partner and head of land, planning and development at Kirkby Diamond, said: "Henry is an experienced and highly respected figure in the strategic land sector. I’m delighted to welcome him to our dynamic team. His expertise will add real value for the landowners and developers we represent across the region.”

Henry said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Kirkby Diamond, a market-leading firm offering advice to clients across multiple service lines. This is an exciting time for the land and development sector and I look forward to building on the growth of this important part of the business.”

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with both local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial property needs.