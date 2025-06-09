Kirkby Diamond on song as Lyric House letting completed

CAPTION: Exeon is relocating from Shefford to Letchworth Garden City at Lyric House - a 15,564 sq ft detached warehouse unit.

An ambitious Hertfordshire business is expanding at a new headquarters after completing one of the region’s biggest warehouse deals in the past two years, leading commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond has announced.

Exeon is relocating from Shefford to Letchworth Garden City at Lyric House - a 15,564 sq ft detached warehouse unit, with parking and rear yard/loading area on a self-contained site on Blackhorse Road. Kirkby Diamond was instructed by a private equity company landlord to secure a new occupier for the property.

Exeon - specialists in design, supply and installation of dust and odour control systems, providing clean air for its clients’ workforces, production processes and external environments – has agreed a nine-year lease.

Paul Quy, Kirkby Diamond partner in industrial and logistics and Milton Keynes head of agency, said: “Lyric House is an excellent property and is ideal for Exeon’s requirements as the company expands. This is the biggest industrial deal in the last two years (EG Radius), within a five-mile radius of Letchworth, so we are delighted to have been able to complete the letting on behalf of our client.”

Jules Rees, director of the unnamed private property company, said Kirkby Diamond is “an extremely helpful and responsive company, always offering advice and comparisons whilst our building was being marketed”.

Jules added: “It did not stop there once a tenant had been secured, they were still on hand during the legal process. Paul Quy must never sleep as he was sending emails outside office hours, even answering the phone early on a Sunday morning. Customer service at its best. Kirkby Diamond Milton Keynes is now our go-to agent for the rental/sale of our properties.”

Letchworth is in north Hertfordshire, around 32 miles north of London. The town has direct access to the A1 (M), offering links to the M25, 20 minutes to the south.

With strategically located offices within the M25 and along the M1/A1 and M11 corridors, Kirkby Diamond’s industrial and logistics team offers a unique blend of local expertise and regional reach. This combination allows them to provide tailored advice to institutional investors, landlords, developers, and occupiers, positioning them as one of the region's top-performing property consultancies.

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.