Kirkby Diamond team celebrates smashing major milestone

A property consultancy has smashed through a major milestone by completing more than 100 rent reviews and lease renewal negotiations over 12 months.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkby Diamond’s lease advisory and asset management department works with both landlord and occupier clients across the country and has dealt with over 725,000 sq ft of commercial real estate over the last year, ranging from local high street retail units to large national logistic warehouses.

Mark Hannam, head of lease advisory and asset management at Kirkby Diamond, said: “The work our team has put in demonstrates the firm’s capabilities and is testament to the growth of the department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a remarkable year. To successfully complete more than 100 negotiations is a wonderful achievement, but we won’t rest there. We are extremely active in our heartland, across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, but we also act for clients up and down the country,” said Mark.

CAPTION: An aerial view of Denbigh West, Milton Keynes.

“Our aim now is to continue to provide a first-class professional service whilst also expanding our reach into new areas, demonstrating our ability to provide both local, regional and national commercial property advice to clients.”

Highlights of the past year include:

Rent review of 74,000 sq ft of open storage land in Essex for a local property company.

Rent review of a 45,000 sq ft detached warehouse in Northampton for an institutional client.

Four rent reviews totalling 30,000 sq ft on a multi-let industrial estate in Luton for an institutional client.

Lease renewal on a 30,000 sq ft industrial complex in Hemel Hempstead for a private landlord client.

Lease renewal on a 30,000 sq ft detached warehouse in Tamworth for an occupier client.

Rent review on a 6,000 sq ft convenience store in Milton Keynes for a national property company.

Rent review on a 2,500 sq ft office suite in Milton Keynes for a local property company.

A rent review on a 4,500 sq ft trade counter unit in Romford for a private investor client.

Kirkby Diamond’s specialist team of RICS-qualified surveyors advises both landlords and tenants across sectors including logistics, manufacturing, retail, trade counter, office, and healthcare — combining technical lease expertise with detailed market intelligence.

To support its continued growth, the team recently welcomed Smita Whick as an assistant general practice surveyor. Smita will work across Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, assisting with lease renewals, rent reviews, and asset management strategies for a diverse client base, including institutional landlords, private investors, and occupiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her appointment underlines Kirkby Diamond’s commitment to nurturing talent and scaling its capabilities in response to increasing client demand.

“Smita’s addition further strengthens our offer to clients in key regional markets and ensures we continue to deliver responsive, insightful advice,” added Mark.

The lease advisory team works closely with Kirkby Diamond’s agency, investment, building consultancy, and property management departments to provide integrated, value-driven solutions.

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.