Kirkby Diamond teams score industrial lettings hat-trick

A hat-trick of lettings has recently been completed at a Bedfordshire industrial estate by leading commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond.

The three units at Bilton Way Industrial Estate, Luton, were snapped up by occupiers following a programme of refurbishment led by Kirkby Diamond’s building consultancy division.

Eamon Kennedy, senior partner and head of industrial and logistics, said Kirkby Diamond’s ongoing work at Bilton Way is a testament to its collaborative approach, with remarkable results achieved for its client BrightBay Real Estate.

The estate, two miles from the M1 motorway, comprises 49 units totalling 420,000 sq ft. The industrial and logistics team has been instrumental in its success, recently securing tenants for around 32,000 sq ft across three units, with an additional 50,000 sq ft currently under offer – with works to be overseen by Kirkby Diamond’s Paul Hazell.

CAPTION: Three units at Bilton Way Industrial Estate, Luton, have been snapped up by occupiers following a programme of refurbishment led by Kirkby Diamond’s building consultancy division.

Cromwell Tools, a supplier of items used in the maintenance, repair, and operations of industrial or manufacturing facilities, has taken a 10-year lease on a 16,700 sq ft unit. Multitel, which specialises in truck-mounted and self-propelled tracked aerial platforms, has agreed a 10-year lease on a 7,400 sq ft refurbished space. Meanwhile, WCCTV – a leading supplier of mobile CCTV systems – has taken a 10-year lease on a 8,505 sq ft unit.

Eamon added: “What sets Kirkby Diamond apart is our continued emphasis on teamwork. Throughout the project, our teams have leveraged each other’s expertise to simplify complex processes and deliver results.

“Our industrial and logistics team has had long-standing involvement with the Bilton Way estate. Recently, our building consultancy team was appointed to oversee dilapidations and manage the necessary project management tasks to prepare the units for occupancy, minimising costs for our client. In parallel, the industrial and logistics team provided strategic advice and worked closely with our lease advisory team to secure lettings at rental rates higher than anticipated.”

Kirkby Diamond’s industrial and logistics partner and head of Milton Keynes agency Paul Quy said: “The momentum at Bilton Way continues to build. We continue to provide strategic advice and we are currently promoting several units available for lease on the estate. Our building consultancy team is overseeing further work on 80,000 sq ft across multiple units. Additionally, our lease advisory team continues to manage rent reviews and lease renewals to ensure favourable outcomes for all parties.”

Kirkby Diamond is the sole agent on the entire Bilton Way Estate. Eamon emphasised the benefits of having a single firm manage all aspects of a large multi-tenanted industrial estate.

"It makes life so much easier for commercial landlords when one firm handles all aspects on their behalf; from improving the building and finding tenants through to lease renewal negotiations. Our teams work together, communicate, and understand each other’s processes, so things get done quickly and costs are kept low."

Mark Pepper, head of building consultancy, said: "These kinds of projects are the most satisfying, when the collaboration within Kirkby Diamond works to deliver real results for our clients, and we look forward to continuing our impressive track record at Bilton Way."

George Jerram, of landlords BrightBay Real Estate, praised the seamless collaboration and outstanding service provided by Kirkby Diamond, which has maximised the property's potential:

"Kirkby Diamond continues to deliver an excellent service across all disciplines on the Bilton Way Estate. The attention to detail offered to us is second to none and we look forward to a rewarding working relationship at the Estate for years to come. We would highly recommend their services."

This deal was concluded by Kirkby Diamond’s industrial and logistics team. With strategically located offices within the M25 and along the M1/A1 and M11 corridors, the team offers a unique blend of local expertise and regional reach. This combination allows them to provide tailored advice to institutional investors, landlords, developers, and occupiers, positioning us as one of the region's top-performing property consultancies.

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.