Kirkby Diamond wins Tyttenhanger Park management contract

Commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond today announced it has been instructed to provide property management services for an historic Hertfordshire mansion house, which has been converted into heritage-led offices.

Barhale Properties has appointed the company as property managers at Tyttenhanger Park, a Grade-I Listed mansion house featuring three floors of office suites, associated communal areas and is surrounded by extensive gardens and parkland.

Barhale is investing in an extensive renovation of the building, located on Coursers Road, Colney Heath. Current occupiers include Justin Craig Education, Accountinext, McConnell Group and Vanquish.

Kirkby Diamond property management director Lisa Stutely said: “What a wonderful way to start the new year. Tyttenhanger Park is a beautiful building and an outstanding business environment.

CAPTION: Barhale Properties has appointed Kirkby Diamond as property managers at Tyttenhanger Park.

“We are thrilled to have been instructed by Barhale Properties to manage the site, including rent and service charge collection. There is a real community feeling among the occupiers. We are looking forward to getting to know them and to providing outstanding property management services.”

She added: “It is great to see that Barhale is investing heavily in refurbishing the property for the benefit of all occupiers, with the extensive renovation being sympathetic to the building’s rich history and beautiful grounds.”

Kirkby Diamond’s property management team has grown significantly in recent years as it secures new contracts across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The Tyttenhanger Park contract will be delivered by a team including senior surveyor and property manager Ally Phillips, facilities manager Chris Coussell and senior client accountant Donna Taylor.

Phil Gladwell, property management and development lead at Barhale Properties, said: “We’re excited to have secured the services of Kirkby Diamond as we continue to invest in all aspects of Tyttenhanger Park. Their expertise and proven track record will support our commitment to delivering an outstanding office experience for our valued tenants.”

Barhale Properties purchased Tyttenhanger Park in Q4 2018 with a firm commitment to enhancing the legacy of this historic property. The company’s vision is to create a market-leading office environment within Tyttenhanger House and its surrounding outbuildings and landscape, with a strong focus on wellness and sustainability.

Barhale Properties is proactively seeking opportunities to further enhance the site’s beneficial use, with an emphasis on collaboration and education while delivering high quality office space for micro and small enterprises.

The property aligns with Barhale Properties’ core values of quality, integrity, caring, trust and pride. Since acquiring the property, the company has made significant investments, including IT service upgrades, security improvements, increased parking provision, landscape enhancements, a life safety systems overhaul, M&E resilience measures and the refurbishment of the ground, first and second floor offices, as well as the first floor WCs and main reception.

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with both local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.