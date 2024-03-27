Kitman Labs and Luton Town FC strike deal to expand use of intelligence platform

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kitman Labs, the global enterprise SaaS platform providing the only single, centralised operating system for performance intelligence in Sports, today agreed to expand its relationship with English Premier League side, Luton Town FC.

The Club will be utilising the Performance Medicine, Performance Optimization and Coaching & Development Solutions - combining medical, performance, coaching and talent development data in a single, integrated platform designed to unlock player health, wellness and performance outcomes and inform talent development strategy.

Kitman Labs and the Premier League announced the launch of the Football Intelligence Platform for all Academies late last year. By deploying the Intelligence Platform across the Men’s First Team, Luton Town will now be able to unify all data and analytics in a singular operating system. The centralisation of the data and combination of these critical data sets will not only eliminate information silos but enable real time, cross-departmental collaboration and the ability for practitioners and stakeholders alike to support data-led, evidence-based decision-making.

“To be competitive, our data needs to work as hard as our players do. That means the team needs to be working in one integrated system that provides an accurate, holistic view of each player. Training and treatment decisions can’t be made in a vacuum - we need a single source of truth for staff that provides them with the insights and intelligence necessary to inform tactical and strategic decision-making on and off the pitch,” said Jared Roberts-Smith, Head of Performance, Luton Town FC.

"We couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our relationship with The Hatters to include the First Team. This is a Club that is taking a methodical, structured approach to achieving sustainable long term success. They are clearly proven and capable of fulfilling their ambitions and have a clear vision for how to achieve it. We welcome the opportunity to work with the team to help institute a data and analytics infrastructure that can be used to enable objective, evidence-based decision-making across every level of the organisation,” said Stephen Smith, CEO and Founder of Kitman Labs.

Kitman Labs has an established track record of working with top teams and leagues across a variety of sports, including soccer, basketball, rugby, and American football. The company's technology has been used by some of the world's most elite soccer organisations, including Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham FC, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC. Kitman Labs recently announced the launch and deployment of The Football Intelligence Platform across all Premier League Academies.

