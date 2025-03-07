Konica Minolta and Landall Services offer print businesses expert guidance at ‘The Profit Factory’ event in Houghton Regis

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd will host Landall Services’ ‘The Profit Factory’ event at its Client Engagement Centre at Houghton Regis near Luton on Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th March.

Experts from Konica Minolta, Landall Services, Plockmatic, Fiery, and Premier Paper will provide commercial printers with professional insights into better utilisation of their technology resources, along with enhancement opportunities from the latest print and finishing systems to maximise efficiency, productivity, and profits.

As an industry-leading manufacturer-independent production print consultancy, Landall Services focuses on optimising the print ecosystem to enhance profitability. Jason Bryant, Production Print National Sales Manager commented, “Whatever technology you use, the most important factor for any commercial printer is profitability. ‘The Profit Factory’ is an exclusive event that combines a workshop format with an immersive demo experience, focussing on practical solutions that can revolutionise your business and thereby grow your profit. Attendees will have one-to-one access with experts from Landall Services, Konica Minolta, Plockmatic, Fiery, and premier Paper to explore the potential and options for cost-effective operational improvements.”

The event will feature print solutions from Konica Minolta, including AccurioPro Dashboard and the powerful AccurioPro Flux Ultimate software, which provides a wide range of tools to organise, automate and optimise the entire print workflow. It features web-to-print functionality that is enriched with make-ready and workflow management capabilities. The event will also showcase the integrated finishing benefits of Plockmatic’s booklet makers, Premier Paper’s products, and the Fiery print management software, which delivers enhanced precision, speed, and profit to print operations as a digital front end for Konica Minolta’s print engines.

Jason Bryant, Production Print National Sales Manager at Landall Services (centre) at Konica Minolta's Client Engagement Centre at Houghton Regis near Luton.

The event schedule will cover insights into future trends in personalisation and automation, followed by live technology demonstrations on streamlining print operations, and exclusive sustainability strategies to improve competitiveness. Time will also be available at the end for specific questions and demonstrations.

Jon Hiscock, Head of Production and Industrial Print at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd also commented, “This event is an excellent opportunity for commercial print businesses to put their operations under the microscope and explore their profitability with the guidance of a friendly team of experts. Landall Services has put together an exciting schedule that offers attendees an invaluable insight into the opportunities waiting to be tapped.”

‘The Profit Factory’ event has limited spaces in the morning and afternoon of Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th March and is by invitation only via a personal ‘Golden Ticket’. To register for a chance to attend the event visit: https://landall.co.uk/the-profit-factory-konica-minolta-2025/