Konica Minolta delivers print speed and versatility to Graphix Limited

Brian Duffy, Director of Hertfordshire-based Graphix Limited and Malcolm Smith, Category Manager - Professional Print at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Limited.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd has supplied leading design, print, signage and exhibition services specialist Graphix Limited with a new AccurioPress C7090 ENHANCED digital production press. King's Walden-based Graphix Limited Print Solutions joined Konica Minolta on its stand at The Print Show 2025 at the NEC Birmingham to place the order.

Brian Duffy, Director of Hertfordshire-based Graphix Limited commented, “We are excited to confirm our order for the new AccurioPress C7090 ENHANCED which will be at the centre of our small format printing. It replaces a previous faithful Konica Minolta press, but will deliver additional increases in speed along with greater levels of automation and flexibility, which are essential to our evolving and growing business.”

Recently launched, the AccurioPress C7090 ENHANCED is a powerful and versatile production printer designed to meet the fast-paced demands of modern print businesses. With speeds of up to 90 pages per minute, support for media up to 400gsm and 900mm in length - including embossed and textured stocks - it offers Graphix Limited exceptional flexibility across a wide range of applications. Its advanced automation, intuitive setup, and reduced manual adjustments enable the company to take advantage of single-operator efficiency and uninterrupted, high-quality output, making it an ideal solution for delivering flawless results with speed and precision.