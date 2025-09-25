Konica Minolta delivers print speed and versatility to Graphix Limited
Brian Duffy, Director of Hertfordshire-based Graphix Limited commented, “We are excited to confirm our order for the new AccurioPress C7090 ENHANCED which will be at the centre of our small format printing. It replaces a previous faithful Konica Minolta press, but will deliver additional increases in speed along with greater levels of automation and flexibility, which are essential to our evolving and growing business.”
Recently launched, the AccurioPress C7090 ENHANCED is a powerful and versatile production printer designed to meet the fast-paced demands of modern print businesses. With speeds of up to 90 pages per minute, support for media up to 400gsm and 900mm in length - including embossed and textured stocks - it offers Graphix Limited exceptional flexibility across a wide range of applications. Its advanced automation, intuitive setup, and reduced manual adjustments enable the company to take advantage of single-operator efficiency and uninterrupted, high-quality output, making it an ideal solution for delivering flawless results with speed and precision.