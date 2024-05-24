Konica Minolta opens new UK Client Engagement Centre in Houghton Regis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd has opened its new state-of-the-art Client Engagement Centre (CEC) in Houghton Regis, which provides customers and partners with hands-on experience of its innovative print solutions.

Located in Houghton Regis near Luton in Bedfordshire, the CEC provides the perfect central location for product sales demonstrations, training, and events centred around solutions from Konica Minolta and its technology partners including Fiery, eProductivity Software (ePS), Solimar Systems, Flex4 OPS, Morgana, Premier Paper and Foilco.

Rob Ferris, Chief Executive Officer of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd commented, “We are immensely proud to open our new Client Engagement Centre. By working closely with our technology partners, we have developed a comprehensive end-to-end workflow experience that enables our customers to see first-hand what can be possible within their organisations. This new facility firmly demonstrates our ongoing commitment and dedication to the UK print market, as well as supporting the business needs of our customers and channel partners.”

The new CEC boasts a fully operational professional printshop that includes Konica Minolta’s comprehensive range of AccurioPress toner presses, AccurioLabel press range as well as its B2+ inkjet and partner technologies for print, packaging and embellishment. The facility also showcases in-line trimming and finishing solutions including Konica Minolta’s unique TU-510 trimmer unit, the SD-513 and Plockmatic SD-450 booklet makers. Label and packaging solutions include the AccurioLabel 230 and 400, as well as the PKG-1300 Digital Corrugated Press. Those looking for embellishment can experience the AccurioShine 3600 with iFoil One, the MGI JETvarnish Evo75. The off-line finishing options at the CEC include the Valiani Omnia Flatbed Cutting Table with automatic feeder, Morgana DigiFold Pro XL and the Colorcut SC-6500.

All the Konica Minolta press technologies are managed and monitored by Konica Minolta’s AccurioPro Flux workflow and AccurioPro Dashboard solutions providing real-time insights such as press status, utilisation and advanced management information. In addition, the CEC also includes a dedicated solutions zone showcasing Konica Minolta’s full AccurioPro range and specialist solutions from key partners Fiery, Solimar Systems, eProductivity Software (ePS) and Flex4 OPS.

Jon Hiscock, Head of Production & Industrial Print at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd, also commented, “The opening of our UK Client Engagement Centre is a significant milestone in supporting our Professional Print customers and our Partners. Built on Industry 5.0 principles, the CEC enables us to bring the latest innovations to the market and demonstrates our commitment to the UK printing industry”.

With close proximity to major road, rail, and air links, the Bedfordshire location of Konica Minolta’s CEC is well-placed for visitors. Nearby Dunstable also has a heritage of print, having hosted various printing businesses since the early 20th century including currency printing specialist Waterlow and Sons before it was acquired by De La Rue in the early 1960’s.

Mark Ash, Chief Revenue Officer at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd commented “This marks the first phase of the CEC in the UK, with further development planned to showcase Konica Minolta’s wider technologies to UK customers and partners. Supporting all industry sectors and market spaces, ensures the broadest possible reach beyond professional print to offices and various industries.”