Konica Minolta to host Open House for print professionals at its Houghton Regis Client Engagement Centre

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd is opening the doors of its Client Engagement Centre (CEC) in Houghton Regis near Luton on Thursday 30th January for its first Open House event of 2025.

The event will welcome print professionals who will experience the fully operational onsite professional printshop that includes Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress toner presses, AccurioLabel press range as well as its B2+ inkjet, packaging and embellishment solutions, along with finishing technologies from its partners.

Konica Minolta’s CEC Open House will give print professionals the opportunity to enhance their workflow efficiency and gain a competitive edge through automation and innovation. Expert-led demonstrations will showcase how to streamline production and maximise profitability. These will be accompanied by introductions to the latest print technologies including cut sheet toner, inkjet label, packaging, embellishment and finishing.

In addition to Konica Minolta’s professional print solutions, the Open House will feature technology from its partners including Fiery, Solimar Systems, Flex4 OPS, Morgana, Premier Paper and Foilco.

Jon Hiscock, Head of Production and Industrial Print at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd commented, “We are thrilled to welcome print professionals from across the UK to our Customer Engagement Centre (CEC), a space designed to inspire innovation and empower growth. At Konica Minolta, we believe in creating opportunities for businesses to thrive, and the CEC is the embodiment of that commitment. Visitors will see our industry-leading solutions in action, speak to our Professional Print experts and gain firsthand insight into how our innovations can drive efficiency, creativity, and help them realise their potential.”

The Open House takes place on 30th January from 10am to 4pm. For more details on Konica Minolta’s CEC Open House event and to register for free to attend on Thursday 30th January visit: www.konicaminolta.co.uk/en-gb/cec-open-house-2025