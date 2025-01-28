Konica Minolta’s to host leading print industry figures for ‘A New Narrative For Print Round Table’ with IPIA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd will host the ‘A New Narrative For Print Round Table’ event in conjunction with the IPIA on 30th January at its Client Engagement Centre (CEC) in Houghton Regis near Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will feature leading representatives from the IPIA, BPIF, PrintWeek, Carbon Quota, and The Printing Charity, along with Konica Minolta’s expert senior team.

‘A New Narrative For Print Round Table’ will offer a thought-provoking and exclusive event that will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to examine and tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead in 2025, ranging from regulatory shifts to sustainability imperatives. The event will offer an opportunity for attendees to collaborate with experts and peers from industry bodies, media commentators, and leading experts including Konica Minolta UK’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Ferris and Chief Revenue Officer Mark Ash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roundtable agenda will include an analysis of the IPIA’s recent ‘A New Narrative for Print’ research, which has been supported and sponsored by Konica Minolta and other leading print industry organisations. The ground-breaking national print research and advocacy project has charted perceptions of the UK print industry across various key metrics, aiming to strengthen the position of print as a communications and marketing medium.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd Chief Executive Officer Rob Ferris at the company's Client Engagement Centre in Houghton Regis.

Other key agenda items for the roundtable include: 'Preparing for 2025’s Challenges: What’s on the horizon, and how do we navigate it?', 'Supporting and Retaining Talent: Creating healthy, thriving teams.’, ‘Regulations in 2025: Staying compliant and agile', 'Sustainability and Profitability: Driving forward without compromise', and 'Young People in Print: Attracting the next generation of talent to secure the future of our industry'

Chief Executive Officer at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd Rob Ferris commented, “This exciting roundtable is an excellent opportunity to join expert discussions and to gain invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities that face the print industry. Attendees will leave equipped with practical strategies to thrive in the year ahead as well as having the opportunity to build connections with industry experts, peers, and like-minded professionals who share a vision for the future print.”

The ‘A New Narrative for Print Round Table’ will take place on Thursday 30th January at Konica Minolta’s CEC in Houghton Regis near Luton and is an invite-only event with limited places. To register for a place to join the conversation visit: www.konicaminolta.co.uk/en-gb/newnarrative