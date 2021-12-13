Launch of Barnfield Place is helping Luton college fund its regeneration

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is opening the doors to a new development in Luton, on Saturday (December 18).

Barnfield Place will offer a choice of three, four and five bedroom properties for first time buyers, families and downsizers alike.

As part of the planning agreement with Luton Council, Taylor Wimpey will contribute £80,000 to fund an off-site sports pitch for the local community. The residential scheme also allows Barnfield College to fund their regeneration scheme on the neighbouring campus.

Barnfield Place

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are really looking forward to the launch of Barnfield Place. Luton is a fantastic place to live and will bring future residents a peaceful yet convenient life in a thriving town. With lots of open green space and nature surrounding the area and great links to local cities including London, this is the perfect place to call home."