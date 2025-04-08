Leading HR specialist expands into Borehamwood to fulfil growing demand in Hertfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading HR consultancy The HR Dept Luton and Watford, has strengthened its position in Hertfordshire by expanding into Borehamwood to meet the growing demand for HR and employment law support in the region.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parmilla Minhas, Director and Owner, has been successfully running the business for nearly eight years and hopes to build on these foundations by reaching the 12,000 enterprises that currently operate in neighbouring Borehamwood.

Speaking of the expansion, Parmilla said: “Borehamwood is an area that I have long been eager to work in and it fits perfectly alongside my current location, particularly with there being so much crossover among the client bases of the businesses that I already work with. This region is full of brilliant, exciting businesses and I am looking forward to meeting even more of them through this move.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parmilla has over 20 years' experience in HR and people management roles, working across multiple industries, including insurance, financial services, media and the legal sector. Her intimate understanding of the local market combined with a deep passion for helping businesses has led many to seek out the genuine, authentic support that she provides.

Parmilla Minhas, Director and Owner at The HR Dept Luton, Watford & Borehamwood

One of the areas where The HR Dept Luton, Watford & Borehamwood is seeing an increased demand from business, is in providing senior employees with the knowledge and training needed to be effective managers.

Parmilla said: “As the workforce changes, approaches to people management must also evolve. As a result, skills such as conflict resolution and the ability to communicate confidently are becoming increasingly vital.

“It can be tempting to bury your head in the sand when it comes to managing a challenging scenario or employee, but that just exacerbates the problem. The reality is that there are many straightforward options available to resolve a situation, it’s just about giving managers the tools, knowledge and confidence to know which steps to take, when.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With businesses facing rising operational costs, combined with employer National Insurance (NI) contribution hikes, cost management is another key area of focus. Parmilla continues: “Small businesses in the region are extremely resilient – many have worked hard to make it through the pandemic and are determined to retain their hardworking staff. However, external pressures are making it a challenging environment for businesses of all sizes to operate in.

“As a result, some may be concerned about the potential for redundancies this year. However, layoffs are a last resort and fortunately, there are other options to exhaust before getting to this point, so I will be helping businesses to make decisions that will cause minimal disruption to their daily operations. For example, finding alternative ways to reduce costs and to engage and motivate top talent.”

The HR Dept Luton, Watford & Borehamwood supports businesses with a broad range of functions, from employment law policies, through to employee benefit schemes, and even dismissals and tribunals. Parmilla’s background in corporate HR and finance has provided her with a strong understanding of the financial challenges that SMEs face and ensures that she is always mindful of finding the most commercially viable solution for businesses.

She says: “Ultimately employers have margins and budgets that they must bear in mind at all times, so they need to know how to get from A to B in the quickest, safest way. Having a corporate background has given me a really good understanding of how to effectively navigate the cost restraints faced by small business owners”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With employers facing an evolving employment landscape, many are looking for someone who they can pick up the phone to, who understands their business and its specific challenges and pressure points and can provide expert and personalised advice when they need it most. Parmilla is known to fully immerse herself in every business that she works with, acting as an extension of the team rather than an external character.

Some of Parmilla’s clients do not have an in-house HR function or would benefit from an additional resource from time to time. She says: “Being able to access flexible support from someone that has a comprehensive understanding of the local market, and at an affordable rate, is critical. Particularly for those unable to have this function in house. I also see the value that comes from having a genuine connection with the businesses I work with. I want them to feel that they have a trusted partner at their side who has their best interests at heart and can relieve some of the pressure on their shoulders.

“The support I provide is tailored to each businesses’ individual needs. For some, this may mean help with a particular project, for others I simply act as an extension of their team when resources are stretched. This can be invaluable when managing difficult scenarios such as dismissals, redundancies or employee grievances. But on the flip side, it can also be useful if a business requires increased support during a period of growth.”

As part of the expansion into Borehamwood, Parmilla is offering new clients in the area a free 30 min consultation to discuss their current pressure points and how her team may be able to help. Interested businesses can book in a call via the website.