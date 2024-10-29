LLA achieves global first in employee well-being

London Luton Airport (LLA) has been announced by BSI as the first airport in the world to achieve certification against BSI’s Psychological Health and Safety Management scheme.

The scheme is based on ISO 45003, the global best practice standard for psychological health and safety at work, and is designed to help organisations better manage well-being at work and, in particular, work-related mental ill-health by identifying and proactively preventing the causes of mental harm.

To achieve this certification and demonstrate LLA’s commitment to employee well-being, a rigorous and independent assessment was carried out by BSI, to ensure that the required standard had been met.

LLA achieved the certification after developing and implementing a structured and wide-ranging programme of psychological health and safety measures and initiatives designed to manage psychosocial risks and support mental health awareness and psychological well-being across its workforce.

Key initiatives have included the launch of a comprehensive and proactive well-being management procedure designed to raise awareness and understanding of the workplace factors that can lead to psychological harm. Other measures included training for managers on managing effective well-being conversations and risk assessments to identify psychosocial hazards and encourage increased communication and engagement.

Emma Meenan, Head of Health & Safety at London Luton Airport, commented: “Achieving ISO 45003 certification is a landmark achievement for London Luton Airport that underlines the importance we attach to the psychological health, safety and wellbeing of our colleagues across the airport. The programme has been instrumental in embedding and raising the profile of this hugely important area across the airport. We are delighted and proud to become the first airport to achieve this important certification, setting a new global benchmark in the aviation industry and ensuring that LLA is leading the way in creating an open and honest workplace where every employee feels safe, supported, and valued.”

Kate Field, Global Head Human and Social Sustainability, BSI commented: “London Luton Airport has set a remarkable precedent for workplace psychological health and safety in the civil aviation industry. This achievement reflects its commitment to both providing a safe and healthy working environment and psychological health. By prioritising employee well-being and aligning to the global standard in psychological health and safety in the workplace, LLA has set an example for airports, and the aviation sector, across the world.”

Psychosocial hazards are increasingly recognised as major challenges to health, safety and well-being and have been reported by the Royal Aeronautical Society as a particular safety risk factor in civil aviation. Their impact can include increased costs due to absence from work, reduced ability to work effectively and increased staff turnover. Effective management can help eliminate or mitigate these risks and can enhance employee engagement, performance and productivity-improving organisational resilience.