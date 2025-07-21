LLA ‘Meet the Buyer’ event underlines commitment to local businesses

Over 50 local suppliers learn of future contract opportunities with the airport

London Luton Airport (LLA) recently hosted over 50 local businesses looking to explore opportunities to work with the airport.

Reinforcing LLA’s commitment to stimulating the local economy, the networking event* took place at the airport’s newly opened Excellence Academy and provided local suppliers and business groups with insight into the airport’s tendering opportunities and procedures.

Last year, LLA invested £110 million to more than 300 businesses within a 25-mile radius of the airport, amounting to 60% of its total supply chain spend.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive Officer of London Luton Airport, said: “This networking event provided a valuable opportunity to forge connections with local businesses and to highlight the many opportunities that will come with London Luton Airport’s plans for future growth. As a key economic driver in Bedfordshire, LLA supports 28,000 jobs and contributes £830 million per year to Luton’s economy, and our commitment to driving local procurement means we are now working with more local suppliers than ever before. In 2024 alone, over 320 local businesses provided works, goods and services to the airport, a year-on-year increase of more than 70 companies joining our approved supplier list.”

The operator of LLA recently pledged its support of the Luton Anchors’ Framework which brings together the collective influence of local ‘anchor institutions’ to drive and support the town-wide Luton 2040 vision of a healthy, fair, and sustainable town where everyone can thrive.

Signing up to the Framework reinforces the airport’s continued focus to deliver lasting and meaningful social value, creating new employment opportunities, stimulating the local economy and contributing to the success and wellbeing of local people.