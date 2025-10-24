LLA retains ESG top ranking for fourth year

For the fourth consecutive year, London Luton Airport (LLA) has achieved sector leader status in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment. LLA earned the top spot with a maximum score of 100, achieving a five-star rating for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and management.

GRESB is an independent, global sustainability framework that benchmarks major international organisations and assets on their ESG management. Sector leaders are identified as the top-performing organisations by sector, region and nature of ownership.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: “This fantastic endorsement from GRESB for a fourth consecutive year highlights London Luton Airport’s commitment to delivering strong governance, management and performance on ESG material issues, all of which is integral to our focus on managing our environmental impact, while accelerating positive social and economic impacts within our community. Supported by our shareholders Aena and InfraBridge, this achievement positions LLA as sector leader in sustainability management.”

Rodrigo Marabini, International Subsidiaries Director at Aena, added: “Aena Group upholds the highest level of commitment and ambition towards ESG objectives across all its airports, guided by a long-term vision. We are proud to share that London Luton Airport, one of the Group’s most important airports, has received for the fourth consecutive year the highly prestigious GRESB recognition, certifying the effective social and environmental contribution of the airport’s current management.”

Justin Symonds, Senior Adviser at InfraBridge, added: “This recognition from GRESB is an acknowledgment of forward thinking ESG leadership and an organisation’s commitment to lead by example and drive progress. London Luton Airport is a stand-out example of a successful public/private partnership and this success – a maximum score and a five-star rating for a fourth consecutive year – underlines our shared commitment to operating as a responsible business.”

Sebastien Roussotte, CEO, GRESB, commented: “GRESB Sector Leaders exemplify success in action. They set the pace for the industry, translating strong governance and operational excellence into real-world performance and long-term value.”

In June, LLA published its 2024 Sustainability Report, charting the airport’s ambition to improve its environmental management, deliver enduring positive social impact to people in its surrounding community, and become champions in more sustainable aviation practices. Key highlights of the report include:

Environmental Sustainability

Leading the way across Europe in the adoption of the 'next generation' aircraft which reduce both fuel burn and noise compared to original aircraft models (totalling 60% of aircraft based at LLA)

A 28% reduction in direct (Scope 1 & 2) airport carbon emissions since our 2019 baseline

Recycling 82% of terminal and operational waste

An ongoing multi-million-pound investment in low-carbon operational vehicles and car park transfer buses

Achieving Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation, demonstrating a commitment to ‘transforming operations to achieve carbon reductions in line with global climate goals’

Social Sustainability

Directing 60% of its supply chain spend to businesses within a 25-mile radius, with LLA’s economic contribution in Luton totalling £830 million per annum

In 2024, donating over £180,000 in grants via the LLA Community Trust Fund and Greener Future Fund, benefitting over 19,000 people

In 2024, recruiting over 50% of employees from a LU1-LU4 postcode, rising to over 60% when extended to LU5-LU7 postcodes

Raising over £300,000 over four years for two charity partners