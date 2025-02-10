Local accountancy firm wins double honours at prestigious UK Finance Awards 2024

A Bedfordshire-based accountancy firm has been recognised as one of the best in the UK after securing two major awards at the prestigious SME News, UK Finance Awards 2024. Beansprout Consultancy has been crowned “Most Trusted SME Accountancy Practice 2024 – Bedfordshire” and awarded the “SME Client Service Excellence Award 2024.” These accolades place the firm among the country’s leading finance professionals, acknowledging not just their expertise in accountancy but their unwavering commitment to helping small and medium-sized businesses thrive.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond the Numbers: A Business Built to Empower SMEs

Founded just 15 months ago, Beansprout has quickly built a reputation for doing far more than crunching numbers. The firm’s approach—rooted in its Numbers, Narrative, Nurture philosophy—has been a game-changer for local business owners struggling with financial clarity.

NUMBERS – Helping clients understand their financial position, not just report it.NARRATIVE – Turning financial data into actionable insights for business growth.NURTURE – Providing support, mentorship, and guidance to help businesses scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SME News Finance Awards Winner

“At Beansprout, we know that for many business owners, finances can feel overwhelming,” said Helen Christopher, Founder of Beansprout. “We don’t just file taxes and send reports—we mentor, educate, and guide our clients to make better financial decisions. These awards reflect our commitment to empowering business owners to succeed.”

An Award-Winning Approach That’s Changing the Game

The firm has helped numerous service-based business owners—many of whom were struggling with cash flow, profit margins, or scaling their business—gain the clarity and confidence to grow. By focusing on personalised advice, cutting-edge reporting, and strategic financial planning, the team at Beansprout ensures that their clients are not just surviving but thriving.

What This Means for Local Businesses

Local Accountants scoop double award

With these nationally recognised awards, local business owners looking for expert guidance now have an award-winning firm on their doorstep. Whether it’s business mentoring, tax efficiency, or financial growth strategies, Beansprout is proving to be a trusted partner in the success of SMEs.

"We’re incredibly proud of this achievement, but even more excited about what it means for our clients," added Helen. “This award is for them, and we’ll continue to support ambitious business owners in achieving their goals.”